Faye Clarke surprised Below Deck fans when she announced the arrival of her first child.

The Below Deck Adventure star took to social media late last month to announce both her pregnancy and daughter’s arrival. “For all those that have supported me over the past 9 months checking in on me! Msging, calling, visiting and caring, Helping me move into my new home! Watching my journey with my new dog, setting up a new business in Faversham,” she wrote. “HERE IS THE UPDATE ON OUR BABY GIRL WHO ENTERED THE WORLD LAST WEDNESDAY. I call her ours because I feel the love from you all. A huge shout out to my birthing partner! And all friends and family that was on stand by!”

Clarke opened up about her decision to keep the news under wraps in a separate post.

“It was so hard keeping my pregnancy a secret from you as I tell u guys everything, but I documented the whole lot to share with you now!” she captioned another Instagram video, which highlighted moments from Clarke’s journey to motherhood.

Related: 'Below Deck' Babies: See Which Crew Members Have Given Birth Hannah Ferrier, Kate Chastain and more Below Deck cast members are tackling parenthood. Alli Dore, for her part, announced her and boyfriend Benny Thompson’s pregnancy in June 2021, writing via Instagram: “So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby.” The couple’s baby boy arrived two months later, with Dore writing, “We are […]

Days later, Clarke offered a glimpse at her little one. “After 4 weeks I finally named the baby today! Brianna Maddox Brianna celtic, meaning Nobel Maddox celtic meaning fortune,” she wrote.

Fellow Below Deck stars showed their support for Clarke with comments on her announcement. Captain Kerry Titheradge replied, “Congratulations luv, you both look amazing!!!” Former Below Deck chief stew Adrienne Gang wrote, “You are both BEAUTIFUL! Congratulations!! 💕💕💕.”

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

Viewers met Clarke during season 1 of Below Deck Adventure, which premiered in November 2022. There has been no news about the future of the spinoff since the season finale aired two months later. Titheradge has since transitioned from Below Deck Adventure to the original Below Deck, where he will take over for Captain Lee Rosbach in the upcoming season.

Clarke, meanwhile, has left yachting and currently runs a food stand called The Salted Beef Shack.

She is not the first Below Deck alum to become a mother since leaving the franchise. Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain announced son Sullivan’s arrival in May 2023.

Related: Celeb Moms Who Had Kids Without a Partner These celebrities (including Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock and Taraji P. Henson) are single moms who work and raise kids on their own — read more!

Similarly to Clarke, Chastain has not publicly identified her child’s father but has shared sweet moments with her baby boy.

“Sullivan’s 3 months now, so I think I’m finally finding a groove and I’m really enjoying it. I love it so much, but I am constantly shocked by how much work it is. And that’s coming from me, who was known on Below Deck for working quite a lot. It’s a lot of work that I love so much,” Chastain exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023. “Postpartum was no big deal [for me] just because I was so distracted by having this baby. I’m very fortunate in that way and I’m just absolutely obsessed with him.”