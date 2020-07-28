Absolutely not! Below Deck’s Hannah Ferrier won’t be calling her former costar Chef Mila Kolomeitseva when she needs a babysitter.
When Andy Cohen asked the pregnant reality star, 33, on the Monday, July 27, Watch What Happens Live episode whether she would trust the chef or Lara Flumiani to watch her baby-to-be, Ferrier replied, “Neither with a 10-foot pole.”
The Aussie went on to say that she would choose Captain Mark Howard to teach her little one “the difference between right and wrong” and Chef Adam Glick to make nutritious meals.
The chief stewardess announced last month that she is expecting her and her boyfriend Josh’s first child. “You are already my favorite adventure,” she captioned her June baby bump debut via Instagram.
When it comes to her relationship with Mila, Ferrier exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 that she would not “choose to spend personal time” with the former Bravo personality following her homophobic comments.
“I struggle a lot because one of my best friends in Australia is gay and Muslim,” Ferrier explained to Us at the time. “I’ve seen for the last 13 years that it’s a very difficult path to go down. It’s not really a choice. It is what it is. I don’t condone or believe her views at all. At the same time, she was brought up very differently to you and I, it’s a fine line.”
Mila faced criticism that same month for saying same-sex couples were not “normal” on a Below Deck Med episode. She was also slammed for serving store-bought taco shells with pre-packaged cheese on the lavish yacht.
“I feel like with Mila’s food, it can’t really get a lot worse,” Ferrier told Us. “There’s only one way to go.”
Mila was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn in a July 2019 episode. “As a human being, I have all the compassion in the world,” Yawn, 55, said. “But as a captain, I have to let you go.”Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!