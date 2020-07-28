Absolutely not! Below Deck’s Hannah Ferrier won’t be calling her former costar Chef Mila Kolomeitseva when she needs a babysitter.

When Andy Cohen asked the pregnant reality star, 33, on the Monday, July 27, Watch What Happens Live episode whether she would trust the chef or Lara Flumiani to watch her baby-to-be, Ferrier replied, “Neither with a 10-foot pole.”

The Aussie went on to say that she would choose Captain Mark Howard to teach her little one “the difference between right and wrong” and Chef Adam Glick to make nutritious meals.

The chief stewardess announced last month that she is expecting her and her boyfriend Josh’s first child. “You are already my favorite adventure,” she captioned her June baby bump debut via Instagram.