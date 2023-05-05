Her little bundle of joy! Kate Chastain announced that she has given birth to her first child.

“Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙,” the Below Deck alum, 40, captioned an Instagram photo on Friday, May 5, of her baby boy.

Chastain confirmed that she was expecting a baby with a sweet social media post, writing via Instagram in December 2022, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙.”

That same month, the reality TV star opened up about the exciting new chapter of her life. “I feel so great. I feel so excited,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I knew as Traitors was coming out that I’d be doing a lot of interviews and I probably couldn’t hide it much longer, so surprise!”

Chastain noted that she had plans to raise her baby on her own. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “I think being a chief stew really trained me for it.”

The Florida native said she was feeling “great” ahead of her little one’s arrival.

“Honestly, I like sleeping in and I’m also kind of lazy and selfish, so I feel like that’s gonna be an adjustment,” she joked during an interview with E! News one month later. “But I just figure if I love this child as much as I love my dog, everything will be fine, and people are assuring me that I will.”

The TV personality was previously linked to former costar Ben Robinson before she moved on with Ro Hernandez. Following her split from the athlete, Chastain has remained tight-lipped about her dating life.

The Bravo star’s announcement came more than two years after her exit from Below Deck. (Chastain was previously on the hit Bravo series from season 2 to season 7.)

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2020, jokingly referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s statement about stepping back from the royal family. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”