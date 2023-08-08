Kate Chastain has candidly discussed her journey to become a mother — and the challenges that come with expecting her first child.

In December 2022, the Below Deck alum confirmed that she is pregnant. While Chastain offered glimpses at her pregnancy, she admitted that she wasn’t giving all the details away. “I’m saving that a little bit,” she told Andy Cohen during an interview on Watch What Happens Live that same month, referring to her baby’s sex.

The former chief stew later said she was feeling “great” amid the major life change. “Honestly, I like sleeping in and I’m also kind of lazy and selfish, so I feel like that’s gonna be an adjustment,” she joked during an interview with E! News in December 2022. “But I just figure if I love this child as much as I love my dog, everything will be fine, and people are assuring me that I will.”

The TV personality previously dated Below Deck costar Ben Robinson and was later linked to athlete Ro Hernandez. Amid her pregnancy, Chastain remained tight-lipped about her personal life. In May 2023, Chastain confirmed the arrival of her son, Sullivan.

Scroll down for Chastain’s candid quotes about pregnancy and becoming a mother: