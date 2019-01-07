Ben Stiller Takes Daughter Ella, 16, as His Date to the Golden Globes

Having famous parents definitely has its perks — just ask Ella Stiller. The 16-year-old high-schooler attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards with her dad, Ben Stiller, in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6.

After walking the red carpet — Ella slayed in a strapless J. Mendel gown! — the father-daughter duo snapped selfies inside the theater. They had much to smile about that night. Patricia Arquette won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Ben’s directorial project Escape at the Dennemora.

“My daughter’s smart, focused. She doesn’t take any crap,” Ben told Parade in 2016. He noted that the teen takes after his late mother, Anne Meara.

The Meet the Parents actor, 53, shares Ella and son, Quinlin, 13, with Christine Taylor. In May 2017, Ben and Taylor, 47, announced they were splitting after 17 years of marriage, but the Zoolander costars have remained close. The two were spotted out and about in July, and the following month they took Ella to a tennis match at the U.S. Open. A few weeks later, Ben and Taylor went to see the Broadway-bound Be More Chill musical.

Ben and Taylor met when he was directing a pilot for Fox called Heat Vision and Jack in 1999. “My wife came in to audition for the role of the sexy sheriff. She had been in the Brady Bunch movies and they were pushing her on me,” he told Parade in 2016.” She came in and she was great.”

At the time, Ben was single after coming out of a long-term relationship with Jeanne Tripplehorn. “We were both on the rebound. And we just jumped,” he recalled. “We got married pretty quickly.”

Taylor dodged questions in October about a reconciliation. “We’re a big family,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “We’re together all the time.” She the described her relationship with Ben as “wonderful.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!