So scary. Beverley Mitchell felt “powerless” when her newborn daughter, Mayzel, needed to be taken to the emergency room.

“Last week had me rattled,” the 7th Heaven alum, 39, captioned a Thursday, July 30, Instagram photo of her baby girl in the hospital hooked up to tubes. “@littlemissmayzie had a spike in her heart rate on her @owletcare monitor overnight, then the next day she was out of it, not wanting to eat, very sleepy, barely awake and her eyes would not focus and fully glassed over. Then add a slight fever and I was a mess.”

The actress was “concerned” about going to the emergency room during the coronavirus pandemic, but decided to head over after “a few phone calls with [her] angel friends.”

Mitchell went on to write, “We got an EKG and all the blood work and everything came back fine. I do not regret going to the ER, I was grateful to find that she was given a clean bill of health and honestly gave me a chance to breathe. That helplessness and fear was crippling and being unable to figure out what was wrong made me feel powerless. Allowing myself to rely on others is hard for me, I don’t ask for help, I just handle it, but this experience humbled me. It reminded me that I DO have a tribe, people who are willing to help, that I am not alone!”

The California native thanked her husband, Michael Cameron, for being her “rock” during the tough time, gushing, “You hold me together and I couldn’t do this life without you! I love you babe, you are the best daddy ever!”

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky commented, “Oh, my gosh I cannot imagine going through that. I am so glad she is OK,” while journalist Lisa Ling wrote, “Oh that little sweet baby. I’m so glad you got good care during these times. Sending you love.”

Us Weekly broke the news on July 19 that Mitchell’s third child had arrived, joining sister Kenzie, 7, and brother Hutton, 5. “They haven’t stopped attacking her and just giving her the most love,” the “Angel” singer exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s pretty special. It’s pretty awesome.”

She added that Cameron had come up with Mayzel’s name “months and months and months ago,” explaining, “As soon as he said it, I was pretty locked on it. … When we met her, it was very clear that she was our little Miss Mayzel. She’s our Mayzie baby. It’s pretty fitting.”