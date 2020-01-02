Growing up! Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, revealed her missing teeth in epic new photos with her famous mom and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Happy 2020 @beyonce,” the “Hot Girl Summer” singer, 24, captioned a Wednesday, January 1, Instagram slideshow.

In one black-and-white social media upload, Blue smiled at the camera — first with her mouth closed, then with her gap-toothed grin on full display. Megan posed on the other side with Beyoncé, 38, between them.

The Grammy winner posted a “2019 Bey-Cap” on Instagram that same day, featuring a rapid slideshow of photos and videos taken throughout the year. In one sweet shot, the “Single Ladies” singer matched Blue and her 2-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, in floral bathing suits.

When it comes to raising the three little ones, Beyoncé and the rapper, 50, “have nannies and their assistants help out too,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June. However, “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

The insider added of the New York native: “Jay-Z does a lot of daddy duty stuff and he takes Blue to school and things like that.”

The couple wed in 2008 and welcomed Blue four years later. Sir and Rumi arrived in 2017. While Blue is the “second Queen B,” Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson told Us exclusively in February, the twins already have very different personalities.

“The girl is really just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad,” the fashion designer, 65, revealed at the time.

Back when Beyoncé was young, she first performed in “a talent show” at 7 years old, Lawson explained. “She was very shy and she went out and got a standing ovation, and she said, ‘I just want to get my trophy because I’m hungry, and go home.’ And I’m like, ‘You don’t know if you won.’ But she did.”