Bill Rancic can’t get over how great Justin Bieber is with his and wife Giuliana Rancic‘s 11-year-old son, Duke.

“[He’s the] greatest guy ever. The nicest guy. So good with Duke. I love that kid. He’s not a kid anymore, but [I] love him,” the entrepreneur, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly of Bieber, 30, on Tuesday, July 23, while promoting his new “Dollar Bill With Bill Rancic” podcast. “[I’m] just so impressed with the way he’s turned his life around and just a great guy.”

Bill explained that his son got to meet Bieber because the singer was one of their neighbors in Idaho.

“We have a house up in Idaho, and Bieber would come over,” he shared, noting that Duke hasn’t grasped Bieber’s level of fame yet. “And it’s like, he doesn’t get it. I’m like, ‘Dude, this is major.’ He’s one of the biggest rock stars.”

Justin is currently gearing up to welcome his first baby with his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and Bill could not be more thrilled for the couple.

“I’m happy for him,” Bill told Us, adding that Justin is a “phenomenal guy.”

Justin isn’t the only star that Bill has introduced Duke to so far. Bill shared that he is good friends with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and his family has been over to their house. But to Duke, they’re simply just the Levines.

Bill and Giuliana, 49, welcomed Duke via surrogate in August 2012. As he grows up, Bill has noticed that his son has the same hustler energy as his parents, which makes Bill confident Duke will be “the most successful Rancic.”

“Now we see our son, and this kid is something,” Bill gushed. “He sells used golf balls. He goes out and finds golf balls on this golf course … he’s selling them for three bucks a piece!”

Duke took a lesson from his dad about how to be a successful businessman, and now Bill is sharing his knowledge in his new podcast “Dollar Bill With Bill Rancic” (which is part of Bill Maher’s “Club Random Studios” network).

Bill was inspired to create the podcast after giving financial advice to pals like Jason Kennedy and Taylor Lautner. As more of his friends sought out his wisdom over the years, Bill felt inspired to share his tips with the world.

“I wanted to create something that can help people save more dollars, stretch the dollar, and then earn more dollars. How can you hustle and get more money coming in?” he explained. “So it all kind of came together, and I have celebrities on. I also have people who are struggling and learning about their mistakes and how they were able to recover and their path forward. Just a lot of great takeaways, and it’s for everyone.”

In his first episode, Bill sat down with Howie Mandel to discuss his investing journey. While chatting with the legendary TV host, Bill got some sage advice that he has passed on to his son.

“The one that we just did with Howie, he brought up a great point. He says, ‘Bill, what are the first two letters of nothing?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he says, ‘Exactly. When you say no, you get nothing,’” he recalled. “So now I tell my son this, ‘Hey, Duke, if you say no to everything, you’re going to wind up with nothing.’ You got to try things. You got to be willing to fail. You got to be willing to make mistakes. And that’s what I loved about that interview with Howie. He’s still hustling.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi