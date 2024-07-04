Justin and Hailey Bieber are gearing up for their next chapter: parenthood.

“Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the baby’s nursery is “nearly finished.”

The insider added, “It’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch.”

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The couple announced in early May that they are expecting their first baby. They showed off Hailey’s baby bump in a series of sweet photos taken while they renewed their wedding vows.

“Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives,” the same insider gushes. “Their bond is stronger than ever.”

A second source tells Us that Hailey and Justin know the baby’s sex but aren’t sharing just yet.

“Overall, Hailey has been feeling great,” the second insider shares. “She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling.”

Hailey made a recent trip to New York City to promote her newest Rhode beauty launch, and Justin was by her side. The model made headlines for multiple outings during the getaway as she dressed in various bump-baring looks.

“They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now,” the second source tells Us.

Justin and Hailey waited a few years after getting married to expand their family because “she didn’t want to rush things,” a separate source told Us in May.

“Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true,” the insider said, noting that Hailey “wanted to make sure” they “could enjoy their alone time together as a couple.”

The same source told Us that Hailey’s pregnancy “was such a difficult secret to keep.” The insider added: “Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter, and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

Both Hailey and Justin have spoken at length about becoming parents before her pregnancy news was announced.

“I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey told The Sunday Times in May 2023. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.