Justin and Hailey Bieber put on quite the display while posing with her growing baby bump.

Justin, 30, shared one of his signature Instagram photo dumps on Tuesday, June 25, with his wife leading the carousel of images. In the black-and-white snap, Justin and Hailey, 27, shared a sweet kiss on what appeared to be a boat. Hailey’s baby bump was on full display as she wore a bikini, and Justin was seen cradling her stomach.

Along with featuring a pic of his wife, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his life lately, sharing snaps of a golf outing and a puppy. The Instagram dump came as Hailey stepped out in three bump-bearing looks during a recent New York City trip to promote her newest Rhode Beauty launch.

Justin and Hailey announced last month that they are expecting their first baby. The pair confirmed the exciting news by posting a series of photos showing off Hailey’s baby bump as the couple renewed their wedding vows. (Justin and Hailey initially married at a NYC courthouse in September 2018.)

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

“Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively following the pregnancy reveal. “Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married.”

Hailey “wanted to make sure” that she and Justin “could enjoy their alone time together as a couple” before having kids, the insider added, which is why they waited a few years to expand their family.

According to the source, Hailey’s pregnancy “was such a difficult secret to keep” because she wanted to share the news.

Related: Pregnant Hailey Bieber’s Baby Bump Album Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is bumping along throughout her first pregnancy. Hailey announced in May 2024 that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first baby together. “They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really […]

“Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine,” the insider gushed. “Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter, and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

Since tying the knot, both Justin and Hailey have talked at length about becoming parents — even shutting down pregnancy speculation over the years.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” Hailey told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!'”