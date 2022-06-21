Motherhood is calling! Billie Eilish has strong feelings about becoming a parent — but she isn’t ready to have kids just yet.

The 20-year-old singer told the Sunday Times on Saturday, June 18, that she would “rather die” than not have children. “I need them,” she confessed.

Still, the Oscar winner revealed that she has reservations about welcoming a child into the world right now amid all of the “scary” school shootings in America.

“Why is it OK to be scared to go to school?” she asked, pointing to the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that happened last month. “You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?”

The “Happier Than Ever” songstress further explained that she “dreads” motherhood due to the anxiety it might bring.

“The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, ‘Ugh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do?’” Eilish told the outlet. “And I’m, like, ‘No, it’s not!’ And they won’t listen to me.”

The “Bad Guy” musician revealed that her own past with “separation anxiety” gives her pause on becoming a parent. Eilish, for her part, was homeschooled as a child, which she said led to “crippling, life-changing separation anxiety.”

She added: “I couldn’t be away from my parents. I was worried about what would happen to them, I was worried about what would happen to me, I was worried about being forgotten.”

Eilish’s motherhood quotes come less than one month after the Grammy winner split from Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The “Lovely” singer was first linked to the 30-year-old actor in April 2021 when they were spotted getting coffee in Santa Barbara, California. One year later, Vorce confirmed their breakup and denied any infidelity on his part.

“Nobody cheated on anyone,” the Curse of Frank Sinatra star wrote via his Instagram Story on May 30. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Ahead of their relationship, Eilish dated 7:AMP, whose real name is Brandon Quention Adams. The twosome’s split was covered in Apple TV+’s documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry.

