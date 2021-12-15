Just like Us! Billie Eilish may have attended the Met Gala alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian, Iman and Rihanna, but apparently being in such a celeb-filled room made her realize that A-listers are really just a bunch of “randos.”

The 19-year-old singer revealed during a December 14 interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show that her first time attending the event this past September was “nuts.”

“It’s famous people, famous people-ing,” she joked. “That’s what it is.”

Despite the fact that the event famously includes a full meal, a fashion exhibit and a handful of presentations, the “Bad Guy” singer said that the whole evening reminded her a bit of school.

“I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just somebody that’s in class with you,’ and you think this person’s kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying,” Eilish shared during the interview.

Nevertheless, Eilish still enjoyed herself at the black-tie affair. “It was amazing though,” she said, adding that, “it was just beautiful in there.”

In the rare case you missed this year’s event, the “Happier Than Ever” singer made her Met Gala debut in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

While the fairytale-esque ensemble was a quite a departure from the star’s otherwise oversized and casual wardrobe, Eilish revealed that the princess style dress was actually a return to one of her favorite childhood silhouettes.

“Big dresses were my favorite thing when I was a kid,” she told Vogue in September. “I had so many dresses. I would wear a dress every single day.”

As she got older however, her struggles with body images changed her fashion. “It’s really body image that tore that shit down,” Eilish said about her style evolution toward oversized apparel. “Why do you think I’ve been dressing the way I have for years?”

Eilish’s affinity for baggy clothes has been a topic of discussion since she stepped in the spotlight. In 2019, she explained that her decision to wear loose fitting clothing was in an effort to maintain her privacy.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” she said in a Calvin Klein campaign. “I mean, that’s why I wear baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what was underneath.”