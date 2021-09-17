Full circle moment! After years of embracing baggy clothes and pant suits, Billie Eilish blew Us away when she showed up to the 2021 Met Gala in a gorgeous Dolce and Gabbana gown that oozed Old Hollywood glamour.

While the blush-colored, corseted number seemed to be a departure from the 19-year-old singer’s signature style, it’s actually a return to a look she once loved the most.

“Big dresses were my favorite thing when I was a kid,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue on Thursday, September 16. “I had so many dresses. I would wear a dress every single day.”

And given that the Met Gala’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Eilish wanted to combine her “love” for corsets and appreciation for “the OGs” like Maryland Monroe and Grace Kelly. The final result? An over-the-top, show-stopping moment worthy of an award. With Cartier diamonds, rock star glam and perfectly curled hair, Eilish had a total princess moment.

Even though her Met Gala moment may be a return to her favorite fashion, Eilish’s time in the spotlight has been characterized by a vastly different aesthetic.

“It’s really body image that tore that shit down,” the “Bad Guy” singer said about her style evolution toward oversized apparel. “Why do you think I’ve been dressing the way I have for years?”

Eilish has opened up a handful of times in recent years about her relationship with body image and clothing.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” she said in a Calvin Klein campaign circa 2019. “I mean, that’s why I wear baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what was underneath.”

Her red carpet attire has been primarily jacquard-print suits and menswear-inspired ensembles. But in 2020, the singer teased that she had an image transformation brewing, dubbing it “a new era.”

In March, she essentially broke the internet when she debuted a platinum blonde hair color. And come May, she sizzled in sexy lingerie on the cover of Vogue UK.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. I you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you’re too big to be wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good,” she said in an interview with the publication.