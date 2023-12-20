Bachelor in Paradise’s Jade Roper is feeling all the love on her birthday, especially from her late son.

“Baby Beau sending me the pretty sunset,” Roper, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 19, as she filmed an orange sunset while sitting in the car.

Roper’s husband, Tanner Tolbert, previously posted a sweet snap of her sipping on a drink at the pair’s “bday date night.”

“My lil birthday queen,” Tolbert, 36, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday. “37 never looked so good. Love you @jadelizroper.”

Roper and Tolbert wed in 2016 after meeting on BiP season 2. They welcomed daughter Emerson in 2017, son Brooks in 2019 and son Reed in 2020. In August, Roper announced that she had suffered a “missed miscarriage” while pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, a son they planned to name Beau.

“I’ve been struggling [with] what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts [are] completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Roper explained that while Beau’s “heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now) my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet.” She shared that she hoped to move through the rest of the miscarriage “naturally.”

She was later briefly hospitalized due to a possible infection and eventually underwent surgery despite hoping to avoid medical intervention.

“Well, here we are,” Roper wrote via Instagram in August as she prepped for the surgery. “I didn’t want or expect it to go this way, but it is. I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss.”

One month later, Roper opened up about not having “any symptoms” before her miscarriage but revealed during an Instagram Story Q&A that she“stopped feeling pregnant in certain ways, like my nausea lessened a lot and my belly where my uterus is stopped feeling hard and springy.” She also recalled having an “inner knowing” that Beau was “gone.”

In November, Roper shared in another Instagram Story Q&A that her late son was diagnosed with Down syndrome, “so we think his tiny heart wasn’t strong enough.”

“A lot of DS diagnoses are accompanied with congenital heart conditions,” she wrote.