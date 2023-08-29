Jade Roper is entering surgery after experiencing a missed miscarriage, despite wanting to avoid an operation.

“Well, here we are. I didn’t want or expect it to go this way, but it is,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 29, sharing a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown. “I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss.”

Roper, 36, told her followers that she wanted “to protect my peace and respect my baby” and therefore only shared “bits and pieces” of her story with the world “to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this.”

She concluded her post with a thoughtful message to those facing similar fertility challenges. “I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you,” she wrote. “And to Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less, but I carry you with me in my heart every where and for always. 💗.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums voiced their support for Roper and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, in the comments section. “I’m so sorry 😢♥️ sending you love and healing,” Tayshia Adams wrote, while former host Chris Harrison added, “Sending you all my love and prayers ❤️.”

Catherine Giudici commented, “Heartbreaking, thank you for sharing this with us and maybe letting us carry just a little weight for you ❤️ I’m so sorry Jade.”

Earlier this month, Roper revealed via Instagram that she suffered a pregnancy loss. She and Tolbert, 36, share daughter Emmy, 6, and sons Brooks, 4, and Reed, 2.

As she reflected on “navigating a miscarriage,” Roper wrote on August 13, “While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Roper acknowledged at the time that her “body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet” even though the fetus had “stopped growing (for some time now).” She asserted that she wanted to let the process happen “naturally.”

Roper and Tolbert planned to name their son Beau. “Our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars,” she continued.

One week later, Roper revealed she had been hospitalized after she “woke up feeling awful.” She updated her Instagram followers from the ER, noting on August 19 that she was getting blood work and an ultrasound done.

“Please respect my choice to try and go this route naturally, I appreciate all the love and support. Reading your kind words really does help me get through the tougher parts of this,” she wrote, adding that she was “worried a bit about infection.”

Roper was ultimately discharged after her test results appeared normal. Before officially seeking medical intervention, the Bachelor in Paradise alum asked fans for “advice” about how to tell her kids about the pregnancy loss.

“Still figuring out if we’ll tell them soon or if we’ll wait till they are a bit older,” she noted during an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, August 27.