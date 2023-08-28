Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper said she and Tanner Tolbert are still deciding how — and when — to tell their kids about her recent miscarriage.

Roper, 36, opened up about how her family is doing via an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, August 27. When one follower asked whether her kids knew about the pregnancy loss, Roper replied that they don’t.

“Still figuring out if we’ll tell them soon or if we’ll wait till they are a bit older,” she wrote. “Any advice?”

Ropert and Tolbert, also 36, share daughter Emmy, 6, and sons Brooks, 4, and Reed, 2. Earlier this month, the couple revealed that Roper was hospitalized after she began experiencing a miscarriage.

“It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family,” she wrote via Instagram on August 13. “While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Roper went on to explain that she was experiencing a “missed miscarriage,” meaning that the baby’s heart had stopped but she was still carrying the fetus. “I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating,” she wrote. “So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars.”

Days later, Roper revealed that she went to the emergency room because she and Tolbert were worried about infection while she was still carrying the fetus. “Please respect my choice to try and go this route naturally, I appreciate all the love and support,” she wrote via Instagram on August 19. “Reading your kind words really does help me get through the tougher parts of this.”

Later that day, she confirmed that her doctors said her bloodwork was normal and she had no infection. “My body is still producing hCG (it essentially still thinks it’s growing a baby),” she explained. “Those levels have to go down for the body to miscarry. By now, for how long it’s been since the baby stopped growing, my body shouldn’t be doing this. It’s like it’s in denial.”

After leaving the hospital, she and Tolbert — who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — “grabbed ice cream” before heading home to “decompress.”