Jade Roper has been hospitalized amid her pregnancy loss.

“At the ER, woke up feeling awful and needed stat blood work and an ultrasound,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 19. “Still experiencing a missed miscarriage and my body isn’t releasing the pregnancy. Worried a bit about infection, so here we are.”

Roper continued: “Please respect my choice to try and go this route naturally, I appreciate all the love and support. Reading your kind words really does help me get through the tougher parts of this.”

The Bachelor Nation personality uploaded a photo that her husband, Tanner Tolbert, took of her in the hospital hallway. She sat in a wheelchair in the same all-beige outfit that she’s been in “4 days out of this week.”

Roper noted in her social media post that Tolbert, 36, had told her to smile when he snapped the photo. “He’s been trying to make me laugh today to help keep our state [of mind] a little lighter with everything going on,” she wrote.

On Sunday, August 13, Roper revealed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple’s fourth baby.

“I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Roper — who shares three children with Tolbert, whom she met on BiP season 2 — explained that she was experiencing a missed miscarriage. “While his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet,” she penned at the time. “I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider.”

She continued: “I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars.”

Roper and Tolbert named their late son Beau. They also share Emmy, 6, Brooks, 4, and Reed, 2.