Bode Miller and Morgan Beck enjoyed some time with twins Asher and Aksel, 3, at the rodeo, days after the kids were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Took my cowboys to the rodeo 🤠,” Beck, 36, captioned photos from their day out in Big Sky, Montana, via Instagram on Monday, July 31. The boys were dressed identically in denim shorts, red paisley shirts, striped cowboy boots and off-white cowboy hats.

Miller, 45, shared more photos showing that sons Nash, 7, and Easton, 4, were also in matching brown cowboy boots with denim shirts. The four boys hammed it up for the camera while posing outside the welcome banner at the rodeo.

“You’re lucky you didn’t run into these rough cowboys at Big Sky PBR!” the Olympian — who is set to star in Fox’s upcoming season of Special Forces — captioned the photos on Monday. “Thanks to @outlawpartners for putting on another amazing event.”

Miller revealed on Thursday, July 27, in a since-deleted Instagram post that three of his children — Asher, Askel and Scarlet, 19 months — were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Beck shared her own post, explaining that the little ones wanted were fascinated with construction equipment and mistakenly thought they were watching from a safe distance.

“Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub,” the former pro volleyball player shared via Instagram on July 28. “Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER. They were on high flow oxygen for over four hours. It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay.”

The following day, Beck shared photos of the trio smiling. “Thank you to everyone for all the love, kindness and well wishes. And a huge thank you to the nurses and doctors for their quick thinking. These 3 are full of smiles ❤️,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Miller and Beck have had scary experiences with their little ones’ health. Beck shared in December 2022 that Asher suffered a febrile seizure. Following Asher’s first trip to the hospital, Beck reassured fans to let them know the toddler had recovered from the initial health scare.

“I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need,” she wrote via social media at the time. “Our loved ones. Our health. And more time. Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for.”

In addition to Nash, Easton, Asher, Askel and Scarlet, Miller and Beck — who wed in 2012 after five months of dating — also shared late daughter Emmy who died after an accidental drowning at age 2. (Miller also shares daughter Dace, 15, and son Samuel, 10, with exes Chanel Johnson and Sara McKenna, respectively.)