Clean freak! Brandi Glanville said she sprays her kids with bleach when they come inside the house.

“I don’t really care [about chemicals] because I ingest so many different pills,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, told Becca Tobin on the Friday, May 22, episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast. “I spray bleach on my children … when [they] come in because you can’t buy rubbing alcohol anywhere. So I just diluted some bleach and water and everyone gets a little spray spray.”

The Bravo personality shares sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. The former couple have been butting heads over homeschooling their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it should be shorter,” the reality star told Tobin, 34. “It’s 8:30 to 3:30 sitting in one place. That’s bulls–t. I told them they could skip school. Their dad’s a d–k and he told me, ‘Why are they missing classes at your house?’ I said, ‘Because I don’t want their eyes to hurt from the blue screen time.’ It didn’t work.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author went on to say, “I’m like the fun crazy one, and he’s like the boring one that makes sure they do their homework. I’m like, ‘That’s on you. Nobody made sure I did mine.’ I do everything else for them, I’m not doing their homework for them too. Plus, I can’t. F–k that.”

In October 2019, the Celebrity Big Brother alum told Entertainment Tonight that amicable coparenting with Cibrian, 46, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, “comes and goes.”

Glanville explained at the time: “We’ll have a fight one week, and then we won’t. But that comes with parenting two almost teenagers. One teenager and one almost teenager. … I don’t know how we did it, all three of us, LeAnn, Eddie and myself. We, that’s a big thing for me to say, we. We have amazing children.”

The Famously Single alum went on to gush about Mason and Jake, calling them “smart, kind and good people.”

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews!

