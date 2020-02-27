There they are! Brandon Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, revealed the names of his twin sons with Cayley Stoker — and shared the first photos of the newborns.

“@caylita_ @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!” the former actress, 69, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. “Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner – already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family – with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable! #twinboys #lala.”

Thompson — who was married to Brandon’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, from 1981 to 1986 — included four pictures in her post: one of the Princes of Malibu alum, 38, cradling Bo and Sam, one of the twins snuggled up together in bed and two of herself holding one of the boys.

Stoker gave birth to Bo and Sam on February 19, six months after she and Brandon announced they were expecting twins.

“WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!!” he wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “Telling our friends and family about the news has been one of the best experiences of our lives. It’s just pure joy all around. … TWINS!!! Couldn’t be happier to be doing this with you @caylita_ so much love all around.”

The couple announced their engagement in January 2019 — and their marriage the next day.

Brandon was previously wed to Leah Jenner from May 2012 to July 2019. The former couple, who share 4-year-old daughter Eva, announced their separation in September 2018.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever. … We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

Brandon told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019 that coparenting with Leah, whose father is former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, is “natural and easy.”