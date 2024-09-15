Britney Spears is paying tribute to her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in celebration of their birthdays, which both fall in September.

“This month is my boys’ birthdays !!! Happy Birthday 🎁 babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!” Spears, 42, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 14.

Alongside the birthday message, Spears shared several throwback photos of her and the boys. In one image, Spears and her two children seemed transfixed on something in the distance. “Psss does anyone have any clue why we’re all looking up ???” she added.

Spears welcomed Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline in September 2005 and September 2006, respectively. (Spears and Federline, 46, tied the knot in 2004 and their divorce was finalized three years later.)

Related: Britney Spears’ Sweetest Moments With Sons Preston and Jayden Britney Spears may be a global superstar, but when it comes to her boys — she’s just Mom. Spears welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline in September 2005 and September 2006, respectively. The singer and Federline divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage. Following her split from Federline, Spears endured […]

While Spears and her sons have had an estranged relationship through the years, she has been attempting to work on their bond. During most of Sean and Jayden’s life, Spears was under conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears. One year after a judge terminated the conservatorship in November 2021, Jayden got candid about his estranged connection with his mom.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden said to The Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

Spears took to social media to respond to the comments. “I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!!” she stated on Instagram at the time. “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother …. and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!”

The following year, Sean and Jayden moved to Hawaii with Federline. In May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Spears reaches out to her sons, “but they respond occasionally.”

Related: Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank […]

“Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life,” the insider explained at the time. “[Plus] they haven’t had a bond with their mom since they were very young.”

An attorney for Federline revealed that Spears has spoken with her sons over the phone and they are interested in making amends with their mom.

“Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time. They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed,” Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight in June.

He continued, “The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her. There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction.”