Britney Spears’ Sons Are Open to Reconciliation After Moving to Hawaii With Dad Kevin Federline

By
Britney Spears’ Sons Are Open to Reconciliation With Their Mom
Britney Spears. Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Britney Spears is getting closer to reconciling with her sons.

Spears, 42, spoke to Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, over the phone recently, and the boys are interested in repairing their relationship with the singer, according to an attorney for Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

“Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time. They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement published on Tuesday, June 25.

“The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her. There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction,” added Kaplan.

Britney Spears Family Album With Sons Preston and Jayden Over the Years

Spears consented to Sean and Jayden moving to Hawaii with their dad last year. Federline and his current wife, Victoria Prince, decided to make the move in May 2023.

“It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope,” Kaplan told People at the time.

Britney Spears Recalls Ryan Seacrest Questioning Her Parenting in 2007 Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline
Britney Spears witih Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline. Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Federline, Sean and Jayden opened up about the boys’ estrangement from their mother in an interview with ITV News back in 2022.

“The boys have decided they’re not seeing her right now,” Federline, 46, said in September 2022, noting that the boys decided not to attend Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari earlier that summer.

In an interview in the presence of his father and with Federline’s permission, Jayden, who was 15 at the time, said that he and his older brother’s “safe place” was with their dad.

Britney Spears Family Members A Comprehensive Guide

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through,” said Jayden.

However, the teenager added that he hoped to reconcile with Spears in the future.

“I 100% think this can be fixed, of course,” he said. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again.”

Britney Spears Reflects Over ‘Bittersweet’ Feelings of Watching Sons Sean Preston and Jayden Grow Up
Sean Preston and Jayden Federline with their father Kevin Federline’s friend, Eddie Morales. Courtesy of Eddie Morales/Instagram

Jayden also expressed his misgivings about Spears’ rampant social media activity on Instagram, saying, “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.”

“I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!” Spears responded at the time via a now-deleted Instagram post. “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!”

