Brittany Mahomes is having some fun under the sun with her family.

The former soccer player, 28, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7, to share fun snaps with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their kids while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. (The couple share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 15 months.)

In one photo, Bronze held onto his father’s hand while eating ice cream. A second photo showed the little one on a lounge chair while wearing a hat.

“Perfect angel that hates sand 😂,” Brittany captioned the snap.

Brittany also shared a video with her son crying in pillows on the lounge chair. Off screen, she asked him, “Are you good, bro?”

In another clip, Brittany showed her point of view while making toast and avocados for breakfast as Sterling watched on the counter.

“When you get the most perfect avocado,” Brittany gushed in the video. “Cheers.”

The mom of two shared another snap of Sterling in pink-rimmed sunglasses and a big hat, writing via her Instagram Story, “Cool girl.”

Patrick, 28, was also featured in his wife’s vacation recaps. One clip showed him shooting arrows at an archery range. In another, he rested his back on Brittany’s legs as they lounged on the beach.

“I’m glad I can be your backrest 😂,” Brittany captioned the photo.

In her final video of the day, Bronze took a seat on his mother’s lap while gripping on to a football with Patrick in the background.

“This dude just wants to hold on to the football and not let go,” Brittany teased in the clip. Patrick, who has three Super Bowl wins under his belt as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, nodded his head.

The vacation seemed like a healthy break for Brittany, who shared in an Instagram selfie on Wednesday, March 6, that she injured her back.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” she captioned the photo. “From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Raising their family has been a top priority for the couple, who tied the knot in 2022.. In February — one week after Patrick and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII — the proud parents threw a birthday party for Sterling.

“We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!✨ I can’t even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days!” Brittany captioned a joint Instagram post with Patrick, capturing a video of the birthday bash. “Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you baby girl🥹🤍.”