Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Brittany Mahomes Gives Glimpse of Sunny Getaway With Patrick and Their Kids

By
Brittany Mahomes Gives Glimpse of Vacation With Patrick and Kids in Mexico
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with their children Bronze and Sterling. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is having some fun under the sun with her family.

The former soccer player, 28, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7, to share fun snaps with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their kids while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. (The couple share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 15 months.)

In one photo, Bronze held onto his father’s hand while eating ice cream. A second photo showed the little one on a lounge chair while wearing a hat.

“Perfect angel that hates sand 😂,” Brittany captioned the snap.

Brittany also shared a video with her son crying in pillows on the lounge chair. Off screen, she asked him, “Are you good, bro?”

Patrick Mahomes' Sweetest Quotes About Raising His 2 Kids With Brittany Matthews: 'I've Had to Learn a Lot'

Related: Patrick Mahomes' Sweetest Quotes About Raising His 2 Kids

In another clip, Brittany showed her point of view while making toast and avocados for breakfast as Sterling watched on the counter.

“When you get the most perfect avocado,” Brittany gushed in the video. “Cheers.”

Brittany Mahomes Gives Glimpse of Vacation With Patrick and Kids in Mexico
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The mom of two shared another snap of Sterling in pink-rimmed sunglasses and a big hat, writing via her Instagram Story, “Cool girl.”

Patrick, 28, was also featured in his wife’s vacation recaps. One clip showed him shooting arrows at an archery range. In another, he rested his back on Brittany’s legs as they lounged on the beach.

“I’m glad I can be your backrest 😂,” Brittany captioned the photo.

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews' Family Photos

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews’ Cutest Family Photos

In her final video of the day, Bronze took a seat on his mother’s lap while gripping on to a football with Patrick in the background.

Brittany Mahomes Gives Glimpse of Vacation With Patrick and Kids in Mexico
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with son Bronze. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

“This dude just wants to hold on to the football and not let go,” Brittany teased in the clip. Patrick, who has three Super Bowl wins under his belt as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, nodded his head.

The vacation seemed like a healthy break for Brittany, who shared in an Instagram selfie on Wednesday, March 6, that she injured her back.

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews- Relationship Timeline

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” she captioned the photo. “From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Raising their family has been a top priority for the couple, who tied the knot in 2022.. In February — one week after Patrick and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII — the proud parents threw a birthday party for Sterling.

“We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!✨ I can’t even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days!” Brittany captioned a joint Instagram post with Patrick, capturing a video of the birthday bash. “Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you baby girl🥹🤍.”

In this article

Brittany Mahomes
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!