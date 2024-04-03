Brittany Mahomes can’t get over how adorable her son Bronze is.

“If this isn’t the cutest thing you have ever seen I’m not sure what is,” Mahomes, 28, captioned a video of her 16-month-old via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 2.

In the clip, Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes’ baby boy could be seen sitting in a chair wearing loungewear next to a large cream-colored teddy bear. Brittany then prompted her son with the word “kisses,” resulting in Bronze leaning over and landing a sweet smooch on his furry friend’s nose.

The endearing moment comes a few days after the Kansas City entrepreneur, who is also mom to daughter Sterling, 3, shared several pictures of her family’s holiday weekend celebration.

“Happy Easter🤍🐰,” Brittany captioned a carousel of the foursome wearing coordinating blue outfits as they posed next to a pool. The post showed a few images of Patrick, 28, holding Sterling while Brittany held onto Bronze as they smiled, followed by a few adorable kids-only snapshots.

In a March interview with She Knows, Brittany gushed about how much she’s been enjoying motherhood

“Oh my goodness, I love being a mom,” she said. “I think I’ve been called to be a mom ever since I was little. Just seeing my kids grow up, and the things that they’re learning, and the things that they’re taking from their dad … when we have first experiences with them, taking them somewhere, seeing them happy and lit up and in good spirits when we do stuff, is probably the biggest thing that I enjoy.”

She added that she loves watching her kids grow and being able to play alongside them.

“Any type of activity with a playground involved is definitely [Sterling’s] favorite thing,” Brittany revealed. “Anywhere we go, it’s like, ‘I want to go to the neighborhood park! I want to go to this park with my friend!’ She loves to hang out with her friends. So just getting out of the house, even going to, like, an indoor play area.”

As for Bronze, Brittany explained that he’s taking after his quarterback dad and is already pretty athletic.

“Bronze is definitely a sports guy,” she told the outlet. “You give him any type of ball and he will have the time of his life. He loves basketball. He loves football. I mean, we took him to the park recently, and he can spot a ball from a mile away and he’ll sprint to that ball and play with it until he’s tired. So I definitely think he’s gonna like sports.”