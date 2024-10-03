Brittany Mahomes is staying active as she awaits the arrival of her and Patrick Mahomes‘ third child.

“We workingggggg,” Brittany, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 2, alongside a video of her in the gym. The social media upload showed Brittany lifting weights at various points in her pregnancy as her trainer highlighted that she will be doing postpartum exercise as well.

Brittany and Patrick, 29, announced earlier this year that they are expecting another baby. “Round three, here we come,” the couple, who share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 22 months, captioned a joint Instagram post in July.

That same month, Brittany took to Instagram to offer an update into how “this pregnancy has been the hardest” on her due to “sickness, exhaustion and now skin” problems. Patrick, meanwhile, teased in July that he is “done” after three kids.

“I said three and I’m done,” the quarterback told reporters at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp press conference that month. “I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick and Brittany started dating as teenagers when they met in high school, and they stayed together throughout Patrick’s rise to NFL stardom after he was drafted to the Chiefs in 2017. The Mahomes family offered a closer look at their dynamic in Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, which aired last year.

“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Patrick recalled. “She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.”

After Patrick gifted his now-wife a rose on Valentine’s Day, the pair took their relationship to the next level. “He thought it was a joke,” Brittany added. “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward ‘cause we were just friends, so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

Patrick and Brittany got engaged in 2020 after eight years together. They exchanged vows in March 2022 and have continued to keep fans updated on their growing family.

“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind. They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband,” Patrick said in the Netflix series about life off the field. “It’s football. You’re gonna have highs. You’re gonna have the lows. You put so much into this that you want to win, you want to succeed. And you want to win that Super Bowl at the end of the year. But I have to be a dad too. I have to be a husband.”