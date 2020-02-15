Double trouble! Melissa Fumero gave birth to her second baby boy with her husband, David Fumero, on Friday, February 14.

The actress announced the arrival of their son Axel on Instagram on Saturday, February 15. “💙 Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday! 💗❤️❤️,” Fumero captioned the pic of her little one.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 37, debuted her baby bump in November, captioning her Instagram reveal: “Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today. #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos.”

David, 47, jokingly commented on the mirror selfie at the time: “Wait… WHAT?”

The couple wed in 2007 and announced their first pregnancy eight years later. “Amazing time at our surprise baby shower yesterday,” the Mentalist alum captioned a social media photo of her friends pointing to her budding belly. “Oh, PS I’m pregnant.”

Enzo, now 3, arrived in March 2016. Melissa told Parents magazine after his birth that the infant was a “surprise,” explaining, “We were actually on the fence about being parents [before we conceived]. We thought that it was the universe telling us, ‘You’re supposed to be parents, and we’re going to push you off the cliff! You’re going to be fine and happy about it.’ And we were, although we spent the first trimester processing it.”

Before the little one’s arrival, the New Jersey native was already “a mama bear,” she told the outlet at the time. “[I’m] the type of person who is very protective of my friends,” Melissa said. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to be that way with my child. I don’t want to be a helicopter parent, and I believe in letting my son make his own mistakes, but if you mess with my kid, I will come after you. … I’m not afraid to step to somebody if I have a problem.”

The One Life to Live alum is famous for playing Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, alongside Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Joe Lu Truglio, among others.