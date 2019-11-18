



Honesty hour! Melissa Fumero announced that she is expecting her second child — and the pregnancy hasn’t been an easy one.

“Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 37, captioned a Sunday, November 17, mirror selfie featuring her baby bump. “To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today. #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos.”

Her husband, David Fumero, jokingly commented on the social media upload, writing, “Wait… WHAT?”

The Mentalist alum and the actor, 46, welcomed their first son, Enzo, now 3, in March 2016. Melissa’s pregnancy announcement for baby No. 1 was just as casual as her second.

“Amazing time at our surprise baby shower yesterday,” the New Jersey native wrote alongside a November 2015 Instagram photo. “Oh, PS I’m pregnant.”

In the funny photo, Melissa showed off her budding belly with a serious face while all of her friends pointed at it.

The actress is famous for playing Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine since 2014, alongside Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Joe Lu Truglio, among others. Although Fox canceled the show in May 2018 ahead of its sixth season, NBC picked up the cop comedy after initially bidding on it in 2012. The sitcom has since been renewed for season 8.

“I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible,” Melissa tweeted following Fox’s termination news. “Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99.”

After NBC picked it up, the network’s then-chairman Robert Greenblatt, told Deadline, “Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home. Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”