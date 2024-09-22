Cardi B Goes on Sweet Shopping Trip With Daughter Kulture and Son Wave

Cardi B took her two oldest kids on a sweet shopping spree.

The rapper, 31, treated daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3, to a shopping trip in New York City which she shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 21. In the first clip, Kulture is seen in a store selecting a few Hello Kitty scrunchies from a wall of colorful hair accessories. Cardi is heard off-camera calling, “Kulture!” as her daughter turns around and smiles at her mom.

In another clip, Wave is shown with a basket full of toy key rings he had selected from a wall full of them. Cardi then filmed Kulture holding an enormous animal-shaped cotton candy treat, nearly half her size.

A subsequent video shows Cardi handing Wave his own cotton candy dinosaur as they step inside a large black vehicle. “Be careful!” Cardi is heard saying as Wave takes the treat from her and goes to his seat. “You don’t wanna drop it!”

A final clip showed Wave smiling while holding his half-eaten cotton candy.

“Naaaa what did I just do…he maaaa hyper,” Cardi wrote over the clip.

Cardi’s shopping excursion comes a few weeks after giving birth to her third child, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Offset on September 7. (Cardi and Offset also share Kulture and Wave.)

Also just a few short weeks after giving birth to baby No. 3, Cardi shared footage of herself working out via Instagram Story on Sunday, September 15. After her post received some questions from fans about her choice to resume exercise so quickly after giving birth, Cardi took to X to explain herself.

“This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two … I’m not doing heavy lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that … just cardio,” she wrote via X on Monday, September 16.

“Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active … but you know what’s funny??” she continued. “Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else??”

Cardi announced her third pregnancy in August shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Offset after 6 years of marriage. “It has been a long time coming and is amicable,” Cardi’s rep told Us at the time.