A major mix-up! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ 2-year-old daughter, Isabella, thought Chris Harrison was her grandpa while watching a season 12 Bachelorette episode.

When the Bachelor alum, 34, asked her toddler, “Who’s that?” while the show’s host, 48, spoke to Bass, 37, onscreen on Monday, June 29, Bella replied, “Grandpa.” Waddell repeated, “That’s Grandpa?” and her daughter confirmed, “Yeah.”

The couple, who also share their 7-month-old son, Charlie, went on to document their at-home watch party via social media as throwback episodes from JoJo Fletcher’s season aired.

“This is what tonight looks like with kids,” the “Dream Train” singer said on her Instagram Story. “Evan, what do you keep telling Bella?

Her husband said, “I’m on TV. Look, Bella!”

The little one watched raptly from her mini chair, pointing to the screen and telling her dad he was “singing” during one scene.

Isabella’s parents met and fell in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, tying the knot in June 2017 in Mexico. The couple went on to welcome their daughter the following year, and Charlie arrived in November 2019. (The erectile dysfunction specialist is also the father of three sons, Nathan, Liam and Ensley, from a previous relationship.)

On Thursday, June 25, the Bachelor Nation members joked that they don’t want to add any more babies to their brood because their marriage wouldn’t survive it.

“The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby,” the Texas native told Bass on a “Mommies Tell All” podcast episode at the time. “I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.”

The Bachelorette alum replied, “I don’t think we’d make it if we had another. … We would make it for a little while longer, but … they would probably lead to different paths.”

For now, the former reality stars are focusing on life with their little ones — and competing for their eldest’s attention.

“Right now, she’s totally momma’s girl. Like, she wants me all the time,” Waddell exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019. “But Evan’s like, ‘I know that’ll change one day!’”