Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob s 5th Birthday With Night Skate

Carrie Underwood isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, especially when it comes to hosting birthday parties for her boys.

Underwood, 40, celebrated her youngest son, Jacob, turning 5 on Sunday, January 21, with a night skate in their backyard.

“A special birthday for a special 5-year-old!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!!”

The “Cry Pretty” singer added: “Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! #blessed #hockey #12 #HappyBirthday #DudePerfect.”

Underwood shared a series of videos of the birthday boy skating on their pond under the night sky alongside his friends and family. The musician could be overheard laughing as her youngest child scored a goal wearing full hockey pads and a white face mask.

“Jakey, did you have a good birthday?” Underwood asked her son in one clip, to which he yelled back, “Yes!” She wondered, “Did you have fun?” which once again got a resounding, “Yes!” from Jacob.

Underwood also gave fans a glimpse Jacob’s cake. The design was a giant panda with the initials “JP” written on its belly. The panda carried a basketball with a No. 5 on it in honor of Jacob’s big day.

Underwood’s friends were quick to praise the party. Miranda Lambert replied in the comments with a red heart emoji. Friend and Southbound Tequila cofounder Ivey Childers added, “A truly perfect birthday! Happy birthday to Jake! 💕💕💕💕💕,” after seemingly attending the skate bash.

Fans, meanwhile, pointed out that the backyard ice rink resembled many hockey ponds in Canada which is where Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, was born.

“Love that he [is] wearing an Ottawa Senators jersey … following in his dad‘s footsteps,” one user wrote in the comments, referring to Fisher’s hockey career.

Fisher, 43, played center for the Ottawa Senators from 1998 to 2003 and from 2005 to 2010. The athlete was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2011, which is where he played until his retirement in 2018.

Throughout his career in Tennessee, Underwood and Fisher’s eldest son, Isaiah, 8, was on hand to root for his dad. The couple welcomed Jacob after Fisher retired.

It’s not surprising that Underwood and Fisher’s boys would know how to skate and play hockey, but their property becoming an outdoor rink is a little unusual in Tennessee. Nearly a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Middle Tennessee since January 15, which has caused many school and business closures, according to The Tennessean.

The entire state has been impacted by extreme winter weather and cold, per the outlet. Kristin Cavallari revealed via her Instagram Story on Sunday that she was “iced in” due to the snow in Tennessee. Fellow residents Jana Kramer and Jessie James Decker have also documented the “snow days” with their kids.