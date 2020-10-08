Heading home! Casey “Quigley” Goode and her baby boy left the hospital on Wednesday, October 7, five days after Max’s coronavirus diagnosis.

“I am happy to report that we’re getting discharged,” the American Idol alum, 32, said on her Instagram Story. “It is Wednesday, Max is napping and we’re gonna finish up our quarantine at home. He is so excited to go home and be with his papa, [Alex Goode]. He’s doing really well. Most of his symptoms are gone now, and he’s just been such a trooper.”

The Minnesota native went on to say that she is “still not showing any symptoms” of COVID-19. “It’s really a miracle because I can’t imagine how hard the last five days would have been if I had been sick at the same time I was caring for a sick baby,” she said.

Alex picked up his wife and infant in the hospital’s parking lot on Wednesday?, documenting the moment on Instagram. “It is jailbreak round two,” the branding coach said. “Casey and Max were just discharged. They are both asymptomatic, they are both feeling good considering the circumstances.”

The new dad posed for a picture at home with Max on Instagram later that same day, writing, “The eagles has landed. #wearamask.”

The couple announced on Sunday, October 4, that the mother-son pair were quarantined in the hospital after the little one tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night,” the “Beginning of Anything” singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us.”

The following day, Alex updated his social media followers on the newborn’s symptoms. “He is on oxygen, but his temperature and blood pressure are normal,” the creative coach said on Monday, October 5. “As is to be expected, Casey is completely overwhelmed and exhausted. She’s been in isolation with Max for the last three days in the ICU so she is mentally and spiritually drained. We’ll get through this. It’ll be all good.”

He and the singer welcomed their baby boy in September. Max spent eight days in the NICU before heading home.