Party of five! Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe secretly welcomed their third child together, a baby girl, via surrogate.

“This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances ‘Frankie’ Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for,” Wilson, 42, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 26. “Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring.”

The Happy Endings star shared that her daughter is more than she could have “ever imagined” and “completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I’m on the other side this time — wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can. Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward,” she concluded her post alongside photos of herself and her sons, Max, 7, and Henry, 5, with the newborn.

Following the birth of her little girl, Wilson’s friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on the big news.

“Congrats!! So happy for you all! ❤️,” Office alum Angela Kinsey wrote, while Andy Cohen replied, “❤️❤️❤️ BRAVO.”

Wilson and Caspe, 44, who met on the set of the ABC comedy Happy Endings in 2011, got engaged in September 2013 and tied the knot in Ojai, California, less than a year later. The couple welcomed eldest Max in May 2015.

In August 2017, son Henry arrived. Wilson’s “Bitch Sesh” podcast host, Danielle Schneider, announced the news at the time, telling listeners, “Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast. You guys, this is so exciting.”

The Virginia native’s father, Paul, added, “The baby is a month early but perfectly fine.”

Prior to Henry’s birth, the Grace and Frankie alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about getting pregnant for a second time and finding she was having another boy.

“I’m kind of keeping it low for now, but I did find out because I’m a control freak,” she joked to Us in June 2017. “Everyone always says, ‘Oh, we just want to be surprised.’ And I say, ‘Childhood is a huge surprise! You’re going to be surprised alright when a baby is exiting your body. It’s a surprise … [It’s] just between us right now.”

Wilson revealed that while she and Caspe — who she referred to as a “wonderful father” — were excited for the arrival of their second child, they weren’t interested in expanding their family any further.

“This will be the final one,” she told Us. “I grew up with two siblings and so did my husband and I feel like, for us, and especially for me personally, just with a career, I would be maxed out at two in terms of my threshold. I’m not a pregnant person that has a glow about them. I absolutely love babies, but I don’t love being pregnant.”