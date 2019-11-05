Casey Wilson blamed herself for her son Max’s symptoms ahead of his celiac disease diagnosis.

“At 2 years old he seemed … depressed. Melancholy,” the actress, 39, wrote in a Monday, November 4, New York Times essay. “I would often find him lying on the ground, gazing into the middle distance with such a sense of longing it made my heart physically hurt. He slept 14 hours a day, sometimes 16. Even after all that rest, his teacher would report that while the other kids were playing he would lie on the couch and watch, as though he hadn’t slept in days.”

The Mrs. Fletcher star went on to describe her son’s “intense tantrums,” his “sensory processing disorder and fine and gross motor issues.” The little one even had a febrile seizure during a drive, the Saturday Night Live alum shared, admitting, “We thought we were losing him.”

While her husband, David Caspe, was “optimistically convinced” a solution existed, the Virginia native focused inward and found fault in herself. “I hated myself for the excuses my husband and I would make for our son,” she wrote. “He didn’t get a good night’s sleep, his blood sugar’s low, he woke up on the wrong side of the bed, he’s a little shy, he’s a loner, he’s an indoor cat. … I felt angry, too, and helpless. I jokingly told a few moms at his school that living with him was like living with an abusive alcoholic. ‘I’m terrified of him!’ They didn’t seem to find it funny, and again I thought: I’m having a different experience than most moms are having.”

In January, though, the now-4-year-old was diagnosed with celiac disease, “a genetic auto-immune condition, where eating gluten triggers an immune response in your small intestine.” There is no cure, but Max follows a gluten-free diet and Wilson and Caspe, 41, feel “lucky it was not something worse.” In fact, the disease accounts for all of the little one’s symptoms.

The comedian closed by writing that as her son’s health improves, so does her mental health. “I’m comforted by the fact that following my instincts got us here,” Wilson explained. “Can my instincts often be wrong? Sure. … But in the case of my son, I kept asking why and searching for the answer. I’m proud of that.”

The Happy Endings alum also shares son Henry, 2, with the screenwriter.