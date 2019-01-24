Bachelor Nation’s Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe‘s son is picking sides! 8-month-old Isaiah is officially on the move, which means he can choose between his parents — and that’s exactly what he did in a new video.

In the funny footage the mother of two shared on Wednesday, January 23, her baby boy was lying on the floor in a striped shirt and orange pants, looking back and forth between his mom and dad. The former Bachelor, 35, tapped the floor and told his son, “Come to daddy”— but the little one crawled right to her. “He came to mama,” the reality star, 32, captioned the video.

When Isaiah started moving Catherine’s way, Sean told him to turn around, but the infant already had his mind made up. He crawled straight to the Seattle native — who was chanting “Come to mommy” herself — cooing with a smile while she slowly backed away. Catherine stopped moving when he started crying. “You made it,” she reassured her son.

The couple, who fell in love on The Bachelor season 17, welcomed Isaiah in May 2018. His older brother, Samuel, was born in 2016.

With two baby boys in their brood, Sean admitted to Us exclusively that he and his wife of five years will “probably” try for a daughter after their second son. “I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama,” he admitted in June.

For now, though, the mother of two told Us that her sons are obsessed with each other. “[Samuel is] very loving on [Isaiah] and wants to be around him and asks where he is all the time,” she said in August. “Isaiah is now getting to the point where he’s being more present and he looks around and whenever he sees Samuel, he just follows him all over the place.”

