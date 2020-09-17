Full disclosure! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe wish other parents spoke openly about parenting’s “dirty little secrets.”

While raising sons Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, and daughter Mia, 8 months, the Bachelor Nation members’ lives have “revolve[d] around poop,” the Washington native exclusively told Moms Like Us host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz on Thursday, September 17, while promoting their OshKosh B’gosh partnership.

“It’s always poop, and somehow we’ve never gotten sick or had pink eye,” Giudici, 34, explained. “Knocking on wood. We have never gotten pink eye. [It’s a] constant s–t show.”

The former Bachelor, 36, chimed in, “Before we have kids when you talk to other parents, it was always, ‘Oh, teens are such a blessing. It’s amazing. It’s a wonderful chapter,’ but they don’t tell you how exhausting having kids is and how little time you have for yourself.”

The Texas native joked that other parents hide this information “because they want you to join the club and they want you to be exhausted.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, welcomed their youngest child in December 2019, and she has been “such a doll” so far.

Mia’s mom gushed, “She is an amazing angel. … She’s starting to babble and actually make, like, consistent sounds. She’s crawling fast now, which happened last week, and pulling herself up. It’s really exciting to be witnessing every single thing together.”

Not only are she and Lowe “obsessed” with their baby girl, but Samuel and Isaiah are too. “They all brighten up when they see each other,” Giudici told Us. “It’s so cute.”

The little ones are “very used” to wearing matching outfits, and the former reality stars have been dressing their whole family in OshKosh B’gosh overalls. The children’s brand is celebrating their 125th anniversary with a limited-edition capsule collection.

“It’s really cool to have two little boys and be able to put them in the same stuff that I was wearing 30 some odd years ago,” Lowe told Us of their outfits.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi