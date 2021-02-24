Ashley Cain’s 6-month-old daughter Azaylia’s leukemia has returned after her stem cell transplant.

“Today was supposed to be a day of unquestionable happiness,” the Challenge alum, 30, captioned a Tuesday, February 23, Instagram video taken at the hospital. “However, it turned out like most days on this journey: a miracle blindsided by heartbreak! We got told a few days ago that Azaylia would be ringing the bell today and coming home with us as a family to resume treatment two days per week as an outpatient. However, 10 minutes before the moment we have been praying for over the last five months, we got urgently informed that Azaylia’s leukemia had returned.”

While the former reality star and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, initially “crumbled and cancelled the celebration,” they decided that “the show must go on.”

The former professional soccer player wrote, “We realized how far our little girl has come and how much she deserves this moment. She has battled against the odds, she has overcome every obstacle in her path and she has done it all with remarkable spirit and the biggest smile on her face! For now, we are enjoying precious moments at home until we return to hospital on Friday!”

Cain added on his Instagram Story that he has “never been so happy and so sad at the same time.” He wrote, “I vow I’ll do everything in my power to get you where you need to be baby. We ain’t come this far just to come this far.”

Last month, Azaylia had her stem cell procedure, which Cain called “the biggest day” of his life. Finding a match for the infant had not been an easy process.

“As she has an ethnic mix of Caribbean/Indian/White, it is much more difficult for her to find a match,” the former MTV personality explained in a November 2020 Instagram post. “That being said, ANYBODY no matter what race could be her genetic match! My little warrior has done all she can do up until this point and more, but now she needs our help.”

The January transplant came three months after the retired athlete revealed his daughter’s cancer diagnosis. “Mummy and Daddy love you princess LETS GO CHAMP You CAN and you WILL beat this!” he gushed via Instagram.

The Ex on the Beach UK alum welcomed his and Vorajee’s baby girl in August 2020.