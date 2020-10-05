Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno ‘Want Children,’ Share Future Family Plans

Looking ahead! Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno “want children,” but they aren’t ready to conceive their first child just yet.

“Not right now,” the Georgia native, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting The Family Chantel on Thursday, October 1. “We practice how to make babies, but we know we’re not [doing] it yet. We’ve only been practicing the correct way. That’s it.”

Her husband, 28, chimed in, “Chantel needs to finish school [first]. … Maybe she wants to get a master’s degree.”

When the couple do have kids, the Dominican Republic native wants to be “perfect” for the little ones. “I don’t want to do the same mistakes that my father did to me,” he explained. “That’s my main thing. I want my child to have all they need, like a school, food, clothes, toys.”

Chantel reassured Pedro that their children would have those things, and he added, “It’s very important to me. I want to be the best father in the world.”

For now, Pedro is focusing on bringing his family to the United States from the Dominican Republic. “They have the good life here in the United States,” he told Us. “The better life.”

Not only does Pedro find America to be more “accessible,” but he noted that his mom is getting older. “I want to be close to my mom and try to put her in a comfortable space,” he explained. “In the same way we can go weekends to see her mom, I [want] to do things with [my] family.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alums met and fell in love when Chantel took a trip to the Dominican Republic, and they got engaged in secret. Pedro moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with her, which is documented on the TLC show, as well as in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Pedro recently underwent a 45-pound weight loss, sharing a shirtless selfie of his progress in June. “My blood circulation is better now,” he gushed to Us on Thursday.

Season 2 of The Family Chantel premieres on TLC October 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi