



Another one! Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, welcomed their third child to the world on Monday, July 22.

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky,” former president Bill Clinton’s daughter, 39, tweeted. “We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

She announced her pregnancy news on Twitter in January, writing, “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother. We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

When asked if Bill, 72, and Hillary Clinton, were excited for their third grandchild’s arrival, the Governing Global Health author responded, “They are.”

She and the investment banker, 41, tied the knot in 2010 and started growing their family four years later. Charlotte arrived in 2014 and became a big sister when Aidan was born in 2016.

“Marc and I are full of love, awe and gratitude,” Chelsea wrote on Twitter after her eldest’s arrival.

The former first lady, 71, and her husband said to Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “We are blessed, grateful and so happy to be the grandparents of a beautiful girl. We are thrilled to be with our daughter and her husband as they welcome their daughter into the world. Chelsea is well and glowing. Marc is bursting with pride. Charlotte’s life is off to a good start.”

Before becoming a mother, the Arkansas native gushed about what a great time it was to bring a baby into the world. “I certainly feel all the better whether it’s a girl or a boy that she or he will grow up in world filled with so many strong, young female leaders,” Chelsea said in 2014. “I just hope that I will be as good a mom to my child and hopefully children as my mom was to me.”

