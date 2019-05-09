Like mother, like daughter. Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna appears to be taking after her mother as she nailed recreating the model’s famous Golden Globes meme from 2015 on Wednesday, May 8.

The 33-year-old Lip Sync Battle cohost shared a picture to Twitter of Luna, 3, being held by her father John Legend, 40, during an appearance on The Voice on Tuesday, May 7. Luna was shown making a facial impression that resembled her mother’s noteworthy awards show cringe.

Recognizing the uncanny similarity Luna shared with her face-scrunch moment, Teigen tweeted out a photo with the caption: “Omg me.”

Teigen also shared the photo to Instagram. However, the Instagram version featured a side-by-side comparison of Teigen and her daughter making the same critical face. “O dear,” the Cravings author wrote.

Teigen’s Instagram post attracted attention from many of her celebrity pals whom couldn’t contain their excitement over the adorable picture. Halle Berry, for one, commented that the moment was “DESTINY.” Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson claimed the shot was “amazing” and Katie Couric deemed the incident to be “PERFECT!”

Luna’s face on The Voice likely came to be through her judgement of the talent who appeared before her on the reality competition series. The photo featured Legend happily looking down at the toddler, whose face seemingly indicated she wasn’t too impressed with what she was witnessing. “Luna carefully scrutinizing tonight’s performances,” Legend wrote to Instagram on Wednesday.

Teigen opened up about her famous meme during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2018. “That was me trying not to react at all. Because you know how it works at these things. The camera’s, like, two feet in front of you, and the red light goes on, and as soon as that light goes on, I’m like, ‘Be normal,’” she told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I can’t [help it]. I swear, leading up to that red light, I’m OK. Like, I’m really good, and then… I don’t know.”