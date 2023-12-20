Christina Aguilera celebrated her 43rd birthday with daughter Summer by her side.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes — sending love from Vegas ♥️💋,” Aguilera wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, sharing snaps from the festivities alongside vocals from her song “Intro (Back to Basics).”

In the clip, the pop star entered a massive hotel room that had been decked out with tons of pastel pink balloons. In one still, Aguilera and her 9-year-old daughter smiled in front of “Happy Birthday” inflatables.

While Aguilera went edgy in a black graphic T-shirt and coordinating jeans, Summer was pretty in pink in a fuzzy, checkered coat.

Aguilera and Summer, whom the Grammy winner shares with fiancé Matthew Rutler, then moved the party to a Sin City stage. Once they arrived at the venue, Aguilera was surprised with a birthday cake, a floral arrangement and a “Happy Birthday Christina Aguilera” sign in lights.

Aguilera first became a mom in 2008, welcoming son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. They split two years later shortly before Aguilera moved on with Rutler, now 38. Aguilera gave birth to their daughter in 2014.

“I’m a huge kid at heart and they give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations,” Aguilera previously told Haute Living of motherhood in September 2019. “You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much, and they challenge me all the time to be better.”

She further stressed to the magazine that being present for Max and Summer impacts what jobs she takes on.

“I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children,” Aguilera added to the outlet. “Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue. I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’ Everything I’ve pretty much decided to do has been influenced by [my kids], but at the same time, I need to make sure that I don’t lose myself and that I always stay grounded in what’s important for me.”