



Time is ticking! Christina Anstead is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, but she and her husband, Ant Anstead, still haven’t chosen a name for their baby-to-be.

“35 weeks,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, captioned a Thursday, August 8, mirror selfie on Instagram. “@ant_anstead time to pick a baby name.”

The Wheeler Dealers host, 40, commented, “I still have NO IDEA!!”

Three months after their December 2018 wedding, the reality stars announced that they are expecting their first child together. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” the Flip or Flop alum captioned a March pic of the pair holding a sonogram image. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

The Canadian host added with a post of his own: “And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”

Christina and Ant already each have two children each from their previous marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Louise Anstead, respectively.

In April, the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively that he may have known the name of his ex-wife’s baby-to-be. “I’m not saying this time,” El Moussa said, referencing his spill earlier that same month about the sex of Christina’s baby. “Remind me, shut up about the name.”

The cancer survivor confessed that he “felt bad” for breaking the news that the California native and her husband are expecting a baby boy. “I didn’t think about it,” he told Us. “I was just talking. She handled it pretty darn well, actually, and I was really sorry.”

The former couple announced their split in December 2016 and have been coparenting Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, ever since. As for El Moussa’s relationship with the incoming newborn, he told Us last week, “[He’s] the brother of my children, right? … I plan on treating her new son as good as I possibly can.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!