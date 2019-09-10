



Christina Anstead andare beginning a new chapter. The couple headed home with their 3-day-old son, Hudson, on Monday, September 9.

“[Bye] to our hospital room @hoaghealth,” the Flip or Flop alum, 36, captioned an Instagram Story upload. The reality star went on to post a pic of her baby boy strapped into his car seat, writing, “Time to go home. We had the most amazing hospital experiences… doctors, nurses, entire staff — all incredible.”

The Wheeler Dealers host, 40, posted the same pic to social media. “HOME Time,” Ant wrote.

The couple, who wed in December 2018, welcomed their first child together on Friday, September 6. The Christina on the Coast star also shares Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while the English star welcomed Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!” Christina wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

Prior to the infant’s arrival, El Moussa, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively that his ex-wife had a scheduled C-section. “She’s having the baby tomorrow, so I’m excited for her,” the Flipping 101 star told Us on Thursday, September 5. “Tomorrow my children are going to have a new brother. It’s all one big family! They’re actually going to visit the baby tomorrow while I’m filming, and then I’m going to be home and I’m going to get them. But I’m sure I’ll swing by in the next day or so and meet the baby.”

He and Christina split in December 2016, but still work together on HGTV’s Flip or Flop.

