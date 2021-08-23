Bonding with her brood! Josh Hall joined Christina Haack on a Monday, August 23, trip with her two kids.

“Someone’s excited for his birthday trip,” the HGTV personality, 38, captioned an Instagram Story selfie, referencing her 6-year-old son, Brayden. “Wheel’s up!”

In the social media upload, the Flip or Flop star smiled on a plane with the birthday boy. In the row behind her, Hall sat with her 10-year-old daughter, Taylor.

The California personality shares her eldest two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is also the mother of son Hudson, 23 months, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the Christina on the Coast star was dating the real estate agent, 10 months after announcing her split from the Wheeler Dealers host, 42. “[They] briefly met a few years ago … and have been dating for a few months,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Haack gushed about her boyfriend in an Instagram post that same month. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” the Flip Your Life author told her followers. “The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

The following month, the Wellness Remodel author sparked engagement rumors when she posted, then deleted, an Instagram photo with a ring on her left hand. “Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama,” Haack captioned the August 15 social media upload.

The HOME furniture designer clapped back at Instagram haters slamming her relationship with the real estate agent earlier this month. “Judgment is like a mirror — what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself,” Haack wrote alongside a selfie. “What I’ve seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love. Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers.”

While she has moved on with Hall, Anstead has been dating Bridget Jones’s Diary’s Renée Zellweger. As for El Moussa, the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, proposed to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young in July 2020.

The engaged pair have met Haack’s boyfriend “a few times,” El Moussa exclusively told Us last month. “[I] don’t really know him, but I sure hope [he’s a good guy],” the groom-to-be said at the time.