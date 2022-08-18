Day in the sun! Christina Hall (née Haack) enjoyed an outdoor adventure with son Hudson, husband Joshua Hall and her two dogs.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, recently posted an Instagram Story of herself and the toddler, 2, soaking up the sun on a scenic walk by the water. In the photo — seemingly taken by her husband, 41 — the pair posed on a fenced path with pooches Stella and Cash.

In a second snap, the real estate agent photographed his wife and Hudson from behind as they ran along the path with the dogs. “Gotta wear them all out!” the former Flip or Flop cohost joked in her caption.

The California native shares Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The Wellness Remodel author and the Wheeler Dealers alum, 43, called it quits in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce last year.

In April, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson, alleging that Christina had spent only “nine full days each month” with their son over the past 20 months. The interior designer was quick to refute her ex-husband’s claims.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Shortly after the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host filed his petition, however, a judge rejected it, declaring that Anstead provided an “insufficient showing” of evidence in his initial filing. In court docs obtained by Us, the judge also argued that Christina wasn’t given enough notice about the custody request.

“Christina really tried to work it out with Ant privately,” a source told Us in May, adding that the HGTV personality felt “blindsided” by her ex’s legal action. “She was trying to keep things private and make sure they were sticking to the agreement that they agreed upon. She was being flexible with him but things got worse.”

An insider close to Anstead, however, claimed that “Ant has been the dominant parent” for nearly two years.

As the former spouses’ September custody hearing approaches, they’re trying to keep things civil for the sake of their son.

“Christina and Ant are coparenting as best as they can ahead of their upcoming hearing,” an insider exclusively told Us in July. “They both have a busy summer schedule and are making it work, splitting time with Hudson.”

