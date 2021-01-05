Big steps. Ciara has made major progress in her post-baby body journey five months after her son Win’s birth.

“Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021!” the singer, 35, captioned a Monday, January 4, Instagram selfie. “Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW! This journey has been easy, stress-free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc.”

The Texas native added that she only has “20 more pounds to go.”

The Grammy winner welcomed her and husband Russell Wilson‘s baby boy in July 2020. “Happy Birthday WIN!!!” Ciara captioned a hospital video at the time. “Mommy and Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8 pounds 1 ounce.”

The little one joined big sister Sienna, 3, and brother Future, 3, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé, Future.

The following month, the “Body Party” singer wrote via Instagram that she planned to lose 48 pounds. “Starting the game plant tomorrow!” she wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “P.S. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 [kids] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mammas.”

Having kids helps “motivate” Ciara to work, she told PureWow in November 2019. “I hope that my kids can look at me and say, ‘Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it,’” she explained at the time. “Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives.”

Raising three children with Wilson, 32, is “a balancing act,” the actress explained to Tamron Hall in September 2020.

“We have to remember that teamwork is part of it and communicate with your partner,” Ciara said at the time. “When you have tough moments, communicate. Russ and I, we talk about everything. We always say communication rules the nation, so we have an open line.”

That same month, the professional football player told Ciara that he “need[ed]” to have more kids with her, and she jokingly told the athlete to “sit down.”

Wilson wed the songwriter in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, four months after their Seychelles engagement.

While celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in July 2020, Ciara called the Ohio native her “safest place.” She gushed via Instagram: “My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!”