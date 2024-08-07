Clay Aiken’s son, Parker, is growing up and stepping into the spotlight.

Aiken, 45, appeared on the Tuesday, August 6, episode of Celebrity Family Feud, bringing along his 15-year-old son to help win money for charity.

“This is my son Parker making his TV debut,” the American Idol alum told host Steve Harvey, pointing to the teenager.

Aiken’s team — which also consisted of his mother, brother and Parker’s mom, Jaymes Foster — competed against David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee.

Jaymes, 66, is also the younger sister of music producer David, 74.

“David’s sister Jaymes is on the right team. She wanted to win tonight,” Aiken quipped on Family Feud.

Aiken and Jaymes, the singer’s longtime friend, welcomed their son in August 2008. Aiken later told Us Weekly how fatherhood changed his life.

“I feel a little more mature and substantially older. I realized on Father’s Day, ‘Oh wait, I don’t have to do anything for Father’s Day, it is for me!’” Aiken exclusively told Us in June 2010. “It’s strange to think about that. I enjoy also the quiet of living in North Carolina still and then I come back here to New York a good chunk of the time, at least a week a month doing [press]. I’m a fan of New York. People are a little more grounded here.”

At the time, Aiken admitted that it wasn’t “that hard” balancing his music career with parenthood.

“We’ve been pretty well. Anybody who has a kid has to juggle everything. So it’s not that much different,” he said. “We have a nice system that we work out between when he’s with her and he’s with me and we’re together and all that stuff. It’s been really authentic.”

Since then, Parker has carved his own path outside of the spotlight.

“He’s chosen a different path,” Aiken told E! News in May. “He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I’m excited for him. My son’s got a lot of not only music, but Idol in his veins.”

Aiken appeared on season 2 of American Idol, finishing in second place behind Ruben Studdard. Despite an “in” on the reality TV competition, Parker hasn’t been interested in auditioning.

“Parker has got a dad and an aunt [Katharine McPhee], and with Ruben, an uncle, who all were on American Idol,” Clay said. “But he wanted to do something else. Had he wanted to sign up? Sure. I mean, I think that’s what you’re supposed to do is support whatever they want to do.”