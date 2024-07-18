Colin Jost Talks Being a Stepdad to Scarlett Johansson’s Daughter

Colin Jost is opening up about being a stepdad.

Jost, 42, made rare comments about being a stepfather to Scarlett Johansson’s 9-year-old daughter, Rose, whom Johansson shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Jost and Johansson, 39, married in October 2020 and welcomed their first child, son Cosmo, now 2, in August 2021.

“I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom,” Jost told The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday, July 13. “I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was 2. It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom.”

The Saturday Night Live star continued to gush over his wife, saying that people are surprised by “how much normal stuff” Johansson does.

“She goes to the supermarket. She’s just very good at wearing a hat and she keeps moving,” said the comedian. “She is able to stay a little under the radar, but she’s able to do all these everyday things and enjoy them, too.”

Jost makes a brief cameo in Johansson’s latest movie, Fly Me to the Moon, which costars Channing Tatum. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johansson quipped that Jost has to appear in her movies because it’s stipulated in their prenup.

“Greg Berlanti was our director … [he’s] a huge fan of Colin’s,” the actress explained of her husband’s cameo on the July 8 episode of The Tonight Show.

“Colin … I think he had to do it ’cause it’s, like, in our prenuptial agreement,” she went on to joke. “If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films.”

The Black Widow actress also revealed that she often enlists Jost to help her learn lines for her movies, though it doesn’t always turn out well.

“I run lines with him,” she said. “Which is great … you’d think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out. You learn your lines for tomorrow or whatever. He does, like, real serious … he really commits to the line reading. It’s not always the performance I want it to be. I’m just like, ‘Say the lines!’ Big dramatic pauses. He gets really into it. I’m like, ‘I can’t focus. Forget it. I’ll just learn them myself.’”