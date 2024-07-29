Dak Prescott turned football training camp into a family day.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 31, received a visit from his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, and their 5-month-old daughter, MJ, on Sunday, July 28.

In a clip shared via X, Prescott gave Ramos, 30, a sweet kiss before he took MJ into his arms. The football player gave his daughter a hug and a kiss as he cradled her.

Ramos shared a snap of MJ later that day as training camp continued. The mother-daughter duo took to the stands where MJ napped in Ramos’ lap.

Training camp wasn’t MJ’s first big outing with her parents. The family of three traveled to Cabo San Lucas earlier this month before Prescott had to report to training camp.

“Cabo with my beautiful family 💙❤️🤍,” Ramos wrote via Instagram in July alongside a slideshow of pics from the vacation.

Prescott shared a series of pics of him and his family and the quality time they’ve spent together during the offseason.

“Moments & Memories ♥️,” he captioned the photo dump which included a selfie of the trio on the beach.

Earlier this year, Prescott and Ramos welcomed their first child together on Leap Day. The athlete announced MJ’s arrival a few days later while speaking to reporters at a Children’s Cancer Fund Gala in Texas.

“Yeah I feel different, you wake up in the morning, you see that baby and understand the responsibilities,” Prescott reflected in March. “Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but to want that for somebody else even more. It’s special. Everybody’s healthy and at home. We’re blessed.”

Prescott teased that he’d already started changing a “handful” of dirty diapers, but hoped to “pass that job along” whenever possible.

Later that month, Ramos shared a series of snaps of MJ on social media and tagged Prescott in the sweet post.

“MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours!” she penned. “Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️ Love, Mom & Dad 🙏.”

Before welcoming MJ, Prescott opened up about how he was preparing for fatherhood, especially after losing his mom in November 2013 to colon cancer.

“[I’m] super, super blessed to have that responsibility, but, at the same time, [to] have that opportunity to start a family and bring a child into this world,” he said during a November press conference after revealing he and Ramos were expecting. “I know what my mom means to me and, in a sense, [to] have that feeling in a different role is something I’m looking forward to.”