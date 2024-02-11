Dale Moss put his rocky history with Clare Crawley in the rearview after they’ve each moved on to find love with other people.

“I think having a family and building a life, you know, happiness with someone that you love and care about is the most important thing, so with that, I just wish nothing but the best,” Moss, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at Gronk Beach in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. “That’s a big thing.”

Crawley, 42, welcomed her first baby, daughter Rowan, with husband Ryan Dawkins in January. Rowan arrived via surrogate and is Dawkins’ third child.

Crawley and Moss, who split for good in 2021, have not been in contact.

“I’m only focused on my current relationship and that’s the priority, but again, love is a great thing so whenever anyone can find it, it’s a win,” Moss told Us, referring to girlfriend Galey Alix.

Us broke the news in June 2022 that Moss is dating Alix, 30, who hosts HGTV’s Home in a Heartbeat.

“[We] have been together for about two years. She’s amazing, so we got a good thing going, very supportive and I’m happy,” he gushed on Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club. “We’re trying to build our relationship as strong as possible each and every day.”

Moss further hinted that marriage could be in the cards. “I don’t see a future with her not in it, so that’s a good feeling,” he told Us.

Crawley and Moss met during season 16 of The Bachelorette. After an instantaneous connection, Moss proposed after 12 days and the couple left the show early. They went on to date on and off until September 2021. After their breakup, Crawley found love with Dawkins. They wed in February 2023.

While Moss’ TV romance did not pan out, he doesn’t regret his Bachelor Nation journey.

“I wouldn’t change anything for the world. Any choice I make, I don’t really regret. I think you can learn from every experience,” he said on Saturday. “And I think the greatest things that challenged me as a man, as a person. It’s a chapter. I’m grateful for it, I learned a lot from it.”

Moss is currently in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will compete for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, February 11.

“I am going for the 49ers,” Moss told Us. “I do love the Chiefs, but this is the best weekend of sports, so being a former NFL wide receiver, I love [the] Super Bowl. But I think the 49ers are gonna win this one. After last year, they’re gonna be salty. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

The 49ers narrowly lost the NFC championship to the Philadelphia Eagles in January 2023. They last appeared in the Super Bowl in 2020, where the Chiefs came out victorious.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn