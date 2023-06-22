After a whirlwind stint on The Bachelorette, Dale Moss has found love with Galey Alix (née Gravenstein).

Bachelor Nation may recall watching Moss propose to Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020. The twosome got engaged within the first two weeks of production, prompting ABC to bring in Tayshia Adams to take over as the star. After briefly calling it quits in January 2021 — two months after their proposal aired — Moss and Crawley’s rocky romance ended for good in September 2021.

In June 2022, Us Weekly broke the news that Moss had started seeing Alix. He later told Us that the pair initially connected after the interior designer heard an interview Moss did on a podcast years before his time on The Bachelorette tenure.

“[She reached out via DMs and] said, ‘Hey, you know, I just love the way you think, and I love how you present yourself and who you are and what you stand for,’” the former wide receiver told Us in February 2023. “And we ended up connecting. Went on a date and then we’ve talked every day since. [She’s] my best friend for sure. Honestly, I never checked my DMs so the fact that I saw that one was, I don’t know, there’s more at work than we can plan for. And honestly, people say, ‘I’m glowing, I’m beaming on the carpet.’ I’m very certain with pretty much every area of my life right now and I’m supported in all areas. So, it’s a great thing for sure.”

Moss added that Alix is “the most gifted, hardworking, beautiful woman inside and out.”

Days before chatting with Us, Crawley, for her part, married Ryan Dawkins.

“I think anytime someone finds love, that’s a goal to find that for every person. So, you know, there’s nothing but love and positive thoughts on this end,” Moss told Us about his ex’s nuptials. “I’m currently in an amazing relationship with it’s almost a year now.”

He concluded: “I think with anyone else’s relationship, you know, that’s their relationship. I’m solely focused on mine, but again, I wish nothing but the best. Love is a beautiful thing and I think it’s great when anyone finds that.”

Two months later, Moss publicly supported Alix when her new HGTV show, Home In a Heartbeat, premiered in April 2023.

Scroll through to see Moss and Alix’s relationship timeline: